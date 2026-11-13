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Marlins Interested In Patrick Sandoval
By Steve Adams,7 days ago
The Marlins have shown interest in free agent lefty Patrick Sandoval, reports Kevin Barral of Fish On First. Miami’s rotation has three arms locked into rotation spots: Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez and Max Meyer. The final two spots, at present, are filled by swingmen Janson Junk, Ryan Gusto and Tyler Phillips. Top prospects Thomas White and Robby Snelling are effectively ready for big league looks — at least once they’re healthy. Snelling underwent UCL surgery last May just a few starts into his promising young career. White’s season ended in June after he suffered a capsule sprain in his left shoulder.