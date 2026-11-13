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Man Charged With Having Machine Gun In Naperville
9 days ago
A man is accused of having a machine gun in Naperville. Authorities say officers conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday night on a vehicle near South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue. They searched the vehicle and discovery of a loaded firearm equipped with an extended magazine, a laser attachment, and a modified conversion device making it a fully automatic machine gun. The gun had also been reported stolen out of Will County. The driver, Emilio Leon, was arrested on multiple firearms charges.