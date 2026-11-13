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Taste of Winter weather arrives in Tri Cities this weekend
7 days ago
A big weather shift is moving into Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. After mild temperatures earlier this week, colder air is pushing into East Tennessee and SWVA today. Highs will stay chilly in the low forties, with scattered rain showers turning into a rain-and-snow mix tonight as temperatures dip near freezing. While the valleys should mostly see wet roads, higher elevations above three thousand feet could pick up light snow accumulation into Saturday morning. Winter weather advisories have been posted for those areas. Drivers heading toward the mountains should watch for slick spots overnight.