undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UNZIPPED documentary goes bts with fashion legend Isaac Mizrahi
By LATF TV & Film Staff,9 days ago
Winner of the Audience Award at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival, Unzipped has been hailed as “your favorite fashion person’s favorite fashion documentary” by W Magazine. Charli xcx calls it “truly incredible,” while Hari Nef has named it “the best fashion documentary.” Fresh from an acclaimed theatrical rerelease, the 4K restoration of this landmark portrait of designer Isaac Mizrahi will make its exclusive streaming debut on the Criterion Channel on December 1. It will be accompanied by a new installment of the Criterion original series Adventures in Moviegoing, in which Mizrahi sits down with Criterion’s Peter Becker to discuss the films that have shaped his singular sensibility.