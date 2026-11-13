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84,000 Signed Petition for Netflix to Cancel ‘The Body,’ Yet It’s Surging Up Charts After 100% Rotten Tomatoes Debut
By Ashley Hurst,8 days ago
Despite a pre-release petition demanding its cancellation that has racked up over 80,000 signatures, Netflix’s latest YA drama The Body has struck a chord with many viewers, climbing into the Top 10 in 83 countries and rising to No. 2 in the United States — and hoping to secure a Season 2 after that shocking cliffhanger.