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TN lawmakers look to enhance anti abortion pill legislation
7 days ago
Tennessee lawmakers are taking another swing at cracking down on mailed abortion pills. Republican Representatives have filed new legislation ahead of the 2027 legislative session. While sending abortion-inducing drugs into Tennessee is already illegal, this measure adds a steep financial penalty. It allows a patient or wrongful death beneficiary—like a parent or next-of-kin—to sue the sender for one million dollars in statutory damages if the mailed medication ends a pregnancy. Sponsors say the bill is meant to deter out-of-state suppliers, while critics have previously warned similar proposals endanger reproductive healthcare access. Lawmakers will take up the bill when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.
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