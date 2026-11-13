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Netflix’s ‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’: What Really Happened, and Where Joran van der Sloot Is Now
By Carlo van Remortel,8 days ago
A dream vacation in Aruba. A teenage girl who vanished without a trace. And a young Dutchman who spent years keeping the world guessing. More than two decades later, the disappearance of Natalee Holloway remains one of the most haunting true-crime cases in recent history. Netflix’s new documentary, Taken: Natalee Holloway, revisits the mystery, but this time, the spotlight isn’t just on the notorious Joran van der Sloot. It’s also on a mother who refused to give up.