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Johnson County Sheriff’s Office launches Flock Transparency Portal
7 days ago
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new Flock Transparency Portal to provide residents with insight into how license plate reader cameras are utilized by local law enforcement. Sheriff Shawn Brown notes that the secure online tool tracks search frequencies and specific criminal investigations while sharing regional data with neighboring agencies to intercept suspects crossing state lines.