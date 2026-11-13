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Hear Dolly Parton's Final Recording On New U2 Track 'Torn'
8 days ago
(fcc) Carnaval De Luz - the 16th studio album from U2 and the first album of new material from the band in nine years - is out now on Island Records. Listen here. This week also sees the release of 'Torn' (feat. Dolly Parton) (Kent Wells Version), a Country Version of the final track on the album, a duet between Bono and the late, great Dolly Parton. Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, 'Torn' is a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances.