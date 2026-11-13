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Important End of Fall 2026 Dates at Arkansas Tech
8 days ago
The fall 2026 semester at Arkansas Tech University is drawing to a close. Final examinations are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, on the ATU campuses in Russellville and Ozark. The fall 2026 final exams schedule for ATU students in Russellville is available at www.atu.edu/academicaffairs/docs/final_exams/Fall%202026%20Final%20Exam%20Schedule.pdf. The ATU-Ozark...
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