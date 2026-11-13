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Rural Development Programs In The Spotlight At House Hearing
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) runs rural broadband, water, housing and community facilities programs. The House Agriculture Committee's Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development will hold "Strengthening Rural America Through USDA Rural Development Programs and Partnerships" on Nov. 19. . The hearing notice lists Rep. Dusty...