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Over 300 Pro-Crypto Lawmakers Are Coming Into Congress
By Patrick Green,7 days ago
Mason Lynaugh, executive director of Stand With Crypto, joins BMTV to talk through what the midterms mean for Bitcoin and crypto. Stand With Crypto’s race tracker showed 29 of 45 endorsed candidates winning. Mason’s first reason for optimism is the makeup of Congress itself: about 96 pro-crypto members in 2023, and over 300 heading into the 120th, which he calls a pro-crypto majority you could get excited about. The second is that crypto voters made their voices heard in tight races. In Darren Soto’s Florida 9, Soto won by around 1,400 votes in a district with 11,000 Stand With Crypto advocates, and Mason says they genuinely think crypto voters moved that election.