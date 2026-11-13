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Influence of Environmental Activists on Courts Under Scrutiny
By Legis1 Editorial,7 days ago
A House panel will examine the influence by environmental activists on federal courts at a hearing on Nov. 19, "A Climate Of Bias: How Environmental Activists Influence The Judiciary." The session will take place before the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet, led by chair Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA-48) and ranking member Rep. Hank Johnson Jr.