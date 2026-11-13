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Opportunities in Central Asia To Be Highlighted At House Panel
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
The House Foreign Affairs Committee's South and Central Asia Subcommittee will examine U.S. economic and strategic ties with Central Asia on Nov. 19. The hearing record lists the session, titled "Unlocking Central Asia: Advancing U.S. Economic and Strategic Opportunity," with Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI-4) as chair and Rep. Sydney Kamlager (D-CA-37) as ranking member.