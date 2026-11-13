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Cyber Agency Director Nominee In Senate Review
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
The nominee for director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Michael LoSapio, goes before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Nov. 19. The hearing will run before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), with Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) as ranking member.