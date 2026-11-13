undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Siemens Updates Desigo, Gridscale
8 days ago
Siemens has an update available to handle an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in its Desigo CC family V8, according to a report with CISA. On October 21, 2026, the Node.js project released security updates addressing a critical vulnerability in the Brotli decoder bundled with Node.js, commonly referred to as “Node2Shell” (tracked as CVE-2026-111497). The vulnerability is an out-of-bounds write that could allow a remote attacker to cause memory corruption and potentially execute arbitrary code.