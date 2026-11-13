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Guest essay: Bookends & Beginnings needs fresh beginning
By Nina Barrett,8 days ago
Visitors to Bookends & Beginnings’ flagship store at 1620 Orrington Ave. frequently look around at our cozy packed bookshelves, our eclectic chandeliers, our colorful signature mural and all the magical little nooks and crannies upstairs and downstairs, and say, “What a beautiful bookstore.” I’ve also heard it called “the bookstore of my dreams” and “just like that cute little bookstore in You’ve Got Mail.”