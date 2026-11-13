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Mic’d Up: Maria Palombi helps break the language barrier with laughs
By Jason Greenough,8 days ago
Laughter has been a universal language for as long as jokes have been a thing. Maria Palombi is here to make sure that continues. As part of The Comedy Studio’s class offerings, Palombi is setting ip shop on Saturday (November 14) for a mid-afternoon sit-down, Your First Joke in English: An Introduction to Stand-Up Comedy for Non-Native English Speakers, in an effort to help non-English and ESL registrants achieve the first step in writing their first joke in English. With a full slate of discussions and exercises, the Italian-born comedian will explore the structures of joke writing, helping aspiring comedians to find their comedic voice, and aim to turn cultural backgrounds, language, and experiences into the art of comedy.