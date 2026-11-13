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3 former Forsyth daycare workers indicted on child abuse-related charges
By Monica Diaz-Meek,8 days ago
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three former daycare workers in Forsyth have been indicted on a total of 23 criminal counts following an investigation into allegations of child abuse and unauthorized administration of Benadryl to toddlers. According to a Monroe County Superior Court indictment filed November 9, Kendasja Mequia Hughley,...
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