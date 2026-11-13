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US e-Commerce Businesses Adopt AI but Hesitate to Hand Over Spending
By PRNewswire,4 days ago
64% say AI is a top factor when choosing operations software, but just 37% trust it to make purchasing decisions, according to new Linnworks research. US ecommerce businesses are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence, but there’s a clear limit to how much responsibility they’re willing to hand over. While nearly two-thirds (64%) say AI is among the most important factors when choosing operations software, fewer than four in ten (37%) would trust it to make purchasing decisions, according to a Linnworks Market Survey 2026, conducted by OnePoll among 500 US and UK ecommerce decision-makers.