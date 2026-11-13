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Cloudinary and AWS Bring Media Platform to Amazon CloudFront
By BusinessWire,7 days ago
Cloudinary, the image and video platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, today announced its planned integration with Amazon CloudFront within the AWS CloudFront console. The new integration will make it easier for customers to add Cloudinary’s image and video capabilities to Amazon CloudFront. Details on availability will be shared at re:Invent in Las Vegas, November 30 to December 4.