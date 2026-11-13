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Talkdesk Automates End-to-End Customer Journeys From Signal to Outcome
By GlobeNewswire,4 days ago
Talkdesk Voyager coordinates proactive actions across AI agents, employees, and enterprise systems to move each customer toward defined business goals over days, months, and even years. Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced Talkdesk Voyager, a new long-horizon orchestration product featuring pre-built industry blueprints that enable businesses to turn disconnected individual customer interactions...