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Cincinnati Reds add depth with three free agent signings
By Doug Gray,7 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds had a lot of problems in 2026. One of those problems was that they just didn’t have the depth in the minor leagues to capably fill in at the big league level when they needed it. Teams need so much more pitching than they used to. Not only is it because pitchers tend to get hurt more than ever before, but also how teams use pitchers. Most starting pitchers don’t even pitch into the 6th inning a majority of the time, which puts strain on the bullpens and leads to teams cycling in and out the last few spots on the roster over and over. That part of Cincinnati’s bullpen got absolutely rocked this past season.