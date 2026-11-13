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Squeez and Qentelli to Scale the Next Layer of Loyalty Commerce
By PRNewswire,4 days ago
$1 million strategic investment combines growth capital with Qentelli’s global engineering and enterprise AI capabilities as Squeez scales a new commerce layer connecting loyalty, access and experiences. Squeez, the platform where loyalty, access and experiences come together, today announced a strategic partnership and $1 million investment from Qentelli, a...