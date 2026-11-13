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Star Wars Life Day Merchandise Coming to Disney Store and Disney Parks
8 days ago
Star Wars fans, get your red Life Day robes ready, as next Tuesday, November 17, we celebrate Star Wars Life Day. A traditional Wookiee holiday meant to celebrate family, harmony, and joy, Life Day was first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. Complete with dazzling lights, festive decor, and all people (and Wookiees) joining together to share hopes and dreams around the Tree of Life on Kashyyyk, this peaceful holiday unites all of us across the galaxy.