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Scrunch Announced the Launch of Citation Optimization
By GlobeNewswire,3 days ago
New capability reveals which publishers, reviewers and other third-party sources influence AI answers, and helps marketers turn that intelligence into targeted action to earn more recommendations. Scrunch, a Sitecore company, today launched Citation Optimization, a new capability that helps brands identify and engage the third-party sources shaping AI recommendations. Unveiled...