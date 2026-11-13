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Downtown Detroit Tree Lighting returns Nov. 20 with music, skating and a million sparkling lights
By Andreas Mørk-Barrett,4 days ago
Downtown Detroit will officially welcome the holiday season when the city's 23rd annual tree lighting brings live music, skating and more than a million sparkling lights to Campus Martius Park on Friday, Nov. 20. The free, family-friendly celebration is produced by the Downtown Detroit Partnership and presented by the DTE Foundation.
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