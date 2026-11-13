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Nectar Announced the Launch of an Always-On Creator Agent
By BusinessWire,3 days ago
What used to take a creator team weeks of scrolling, spreadsheets and one-off DMs now runs on its own. Nectar’s Creator Agent, powered by Ren, finds the right creators, checks every piece of content and brand deal behind them, reaches out, remembers every interaction and reports what worked, all inside the platform that already knows a brand’s customers.