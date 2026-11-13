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Leadong Rebuilds AI Platform to Help 10,000+ Exporters Go Global
By GlobeNewswire,7 days ago
As cross-border e-commerce moves deeper into brand building, independent websites are becoming a new growth engine for Chinese exporters. In the fourth quarter of 2026, Nanjing Focus Leadong Cloud Computing Technology Co., Ltd. (“Leadong”) announced a full upgrade of its independent site system and released its Leadong line of AI applications for independent sites. The release brings together the AI features the company shipped in the first three quarters of 2026 and adds a batch of new ones, all organized around four core jobs: finding customers, converting sales, running social media and growing search visibility. Together they form one complete AI growth system for a foreign-trade company’s own site.