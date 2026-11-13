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SalesHood MCP Brings Revenue Enablement to AI Tools for Sales Teams
By GlobeNewswire,8 days ago
Revenue teams get questions answered, find approved content, create buyer-ready assets, and share them to their Digital Sales Rooms from Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Glean, Perplexity, or any AI tool that supports MCP. SalesHood, the AI-Powered Revenue Enablement Platform, today announced SalesHood MCP, which brings trusted answers, approved content,...