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Reputation Announced the Launch of MCP Server
By BusinessWire,7 days ago
Multi-location brands can now ask their AI assistants how reputation tracks with revenue, staffing and traffic, location by location. Reputation, the global leader in reputation intelligence, today announced the Reputation MCP Server, a read-only connector that brings live reviews, listings and RepScore into the AI assistants enterprise teams already use, including Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Gemini. Connected assistants can analyze what customers say about every location alongside the sales, staffing, traffic and operations data they already access, turning weeks of exports and analyst work into minutes.