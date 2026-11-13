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Cision Announced the Introduction of AI-Powered Cision Intelligence
By PRNewswire,3 days ago
First capabilities available through Cision MCP with rapid expansion across the Cision portfolio planned. Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence and communications technology, today introduced Cision Intelligence, bringing together specialist AI with the breadth and depth of data, expertise and capabilities from across the Cision portfolio. It is designed to help brands spot change earlier and act with confidence, with the ambition of connecting these strengths through one agentic, conversational experience. The first capabilities arrive through Cision MCP, starting with Brandwatch Consumer Research.