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ATV Operator Critically Injured in Crash With Two Pickup Trucks
By Tim Matthews,8 days ago
An ATV rider suffered critical injuries Thursday in a crash with two pickup trucks in neighboring Meeker County. The State Patrol reports that just before 8 AM, the ATV was traveling north on 650th Avenue in Darwin Township. Meanwhile, a Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Highway 12, and a Ram pickup was eastbound on Highway 12. The vehicles collided at the intersection with 650th Avenue.