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Jensen Huang could face potential prison time if investigators uncover evidence of alleged China links
By Rikki Loftus,8 days ago
Jensen Huang could theoretically face a lengthy prison sentence if investigators uncover evidence that he knowingly played a role in breaking US export-control laws. This comes after the tech mogul stepped down from the top job at Nvidia yesterday (November 12), following multiple allegations of affairs. Huang admitted to one...