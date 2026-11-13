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Google invests $135,000 in Nevada students through Junior Achievement programs
By 2 News Nevada Digital Team,8 days ago
From running a business to exploring careers they may have never considered, Nevada students are getting more opportunities to learn skills that can help shape their futures. A new $135,000 investment from Google is helping Junior Achievement of Nevada bring those experiences to nearly 40,000 students each year, including students in Northern Nevada.
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