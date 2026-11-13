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Two Ash Flat people arrested on Monday.
By AC Adams,9 days ago
Reports show that 58-year-old Tracy Lee Smith of Ash Flat was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, meth or cocaine, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, distribution near certain facilities, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. 59-year-old Kimberly Maria Rogers of Ash Flat was arrested for possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, distribution near certain facilities, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. They were both taken to the Sharp County Detention Center.
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