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Jordan Firstman’s Club Kid Gets A Companion EP Feat. Arthur Russell Covers By Nirosta Steel & Christine And The Queens
By Tom Breihan,8 days ago
Jordan Firstman, the comedian and actor from I Love LA and English Teacher, is the writer, director, and star of Club Kid, a new indie film that's been picking up serious buzz since it debuted at Cannes earlier this year. It's about a nightclub promoter who suddenly learns that he has a 10-year-old son who he has to take care of, and I have only heard good things about it. Club Kid is finally getting its theatrical release this weekend, and A24 Music has surprise-released a new tie-in EP that features a couple of Arthur Russell covers.