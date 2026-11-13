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AMD Leverages AI + HRX Loom In Experiment For Quickly Porting 50 LLMs To Client GPUs
By Michael Larabel in AMD,8 days ago
Following the recent release of HRX Loom v0.1 and leveraging an AI agent workflow, a team at AMD experimented with bringing 50 trending Hugging Face models over to AMD client GPUs. They accomplished this feat in just around three days, thanks to their HRX software work paired with the power of Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" hardware.