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Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi named Premier League Manager of the Month for October after sparking remarkable Spurs turnaround out of relegation zone
By Khaled Mahmoud,8 days ago
The Premier League has confirmed that De Zerbi is the Manager of the Month for October 2026. Throughout October, De Zerbi guided his side to three victories and one draw, a sequence of results that catapulted the club out of the relegation zone. This achievement marks a historic moment for...