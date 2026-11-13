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Farmhouse Friday 466
4 days ago
Hello there! Welcome to Farmhouse Friday 466. Can you believe it’s the middle of November? Where did the year go?. Do you have your Thanksgiving recipes procured? We stick to the same ol’ faves around here, but this year, I’m serving something different. You might not think it’s the best time to try something new, but if you’re amongst family, I think it’s the perfect time! Hopefully, the honesty and judgement come from a place of love. 😉