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Man dies in Greenville after shooting on street; police investigating
By Lauren Harvey,7 days ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after he was shot early Thursday on Muscadine Street, and Greenville police are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers responded to the 300 block of Muscadine Street around 2 a.m. Thursday after the department’s Flock gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. While officers were on the way, dispatchers received a report that someone may have been shot.
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