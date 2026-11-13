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THICK, “independently owned yogurt and lifestyle brand serving four-times-strained yogurt”, soft opening in Georgetown Saturday!
By Prince Of Petworth,8 days ago
“THICK begins its soft opening this Saturday, November 14 (11:30pm-8pm), at 1073 Wisconsin Ave NW in Georgetown, followed by Grand Opening celebrations on November 21–22, 2026. We’re an independently owned yogurt and lifestyle brand serving four-times-strained yogurt with a creamy, non-dripping texture, in bowls and layered swirls. Flavors include...