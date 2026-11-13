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Second Black Woman’s Remains Found Buried in Nashville Basement Finally Identified Nearly 40 Years Later
By Mahalia Otshudy,8 days ago
In 1987, a Nashville man, James Shaffer, was arrested after police discovered the bodies of two Black women buried under dirt in his basement. Now, nearly 40 years later and one year after the identification of one of the women, Sheila Cummings, in 2025, the second victim has been identified as Toni L. Gordon.
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