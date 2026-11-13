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How much snow will Pennsylvania get this weekend?
7 days ago
Pennsylvania's first accumulating snow of the season continues to fall in parts of the state as colder air is forecast to move in on the back side of the storm tonight. The National Weather Service in State College says a wintry mix of wet snow continues this morning across the northern mountains and northeastern Pennsylvania. Some advisory areas, including Sullivan, Potter, northern Lycoming and Tioga counties, could receive an additional 1 to 2 inches before the snow tapers off early Friday afternoon.