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Drexel's most eclectic electives
By Sanjana Bandi,7 days ago
At Drexel University, there comes a time when you need to add an elective to your schedule for one reason or another. Maybe you realize you actually need to take a few to fulfill your degree requirements. Maybe you have some extra room in your schedule and enjoy a little intellectual stimulation. Or maybe you are a senior who finally wants to have some fun with the tuition money you are spending.