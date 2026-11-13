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Why being part of an E-Board is best practice for jobs in the future
By Divya Chichra,7 days ago
Drexel University is home to hundreds of student-led organizations organizing some of the biggest and most memorable activities for students to take advantage of. While it is easy to get swept up in the intensity of Drexel’s quarter and co-op systems, many students are taking advantage of the opportunities to build up their resumes with projects, relevant coursework, and unique student organization clubs. Here are some top reasons why joining an e-board is the best thing you can do to secure a great job.