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PIKE and the ongoing issue of sexual violence in Greek life
By Leah Seidman,7 days ago
The Jeanne Clery Act is a federal law that enforces universities to disclose crime statistics within a certain area, including but not limited to Greek housing, in exchange for federal aid. According to Drexel University’s criminal statistics covering 2023 through 2026, five out of the 80 offenses were sex offenses. Sex offenses are defined as “a sexual act that is prohibited by law and performed without consent of the victim, or where the individual cannot consent because of age or temporary or permanent mental incapacity. Sex offenses include rape, fondling, and incest.” However, less than five percent of sexual offenses are reported to law enforcement.