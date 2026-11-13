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Fiesta Bowl Friday with Melissa Stack of Deloitte
By Alison Bailin Batz,8 days ago
In the weeks leading up to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl – which will serve as a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game and take place at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2026 – as well as the Cactus Bowl, which returns to Arizona State University in Tempe on Saturday, Dec. 26 – AZ Big Media is sitting down every Friday with a member of the Fiesta Sports Foundation family to shine a light on the event itself and also all the ways that the Foundation drives economic growth, delivers engaging experiences and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans during and outside of college football Bowl Season. Today we sit down with Melissa Stack, Firm Enterprise Solutions Associate Director, Risk & Compliance at Deloitte LLP and member of the Fiesta Sports Foundation Yellow Jacket Committee.