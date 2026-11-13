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NHL Indicates Finland's Block on Russian Athletes Could Affect Future Games There
By James Ellingworth, Associated Press,8 days ago
The government decisions Thursday followed a backlash in Finland to Russia being reinstated for the ice hockey world championships, but its effects could mostly be felt in other sports. The International Skating Union warned of a "possible consequential impact" on its figure skating world championships in Finland in March.