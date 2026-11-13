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Saint Joe’s Brings ‘Rossum’s Universal Robots’ to the Stage
By alamedapost,8 days ago
In pondering the St. Joseph Notre Dame (SJND) High School fall play, Rossum’s Universal Robots, directed by Kritine Roxas-Miller, what comes to mind is Theseus’s comment from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, regarding the choice to see the Mechanicals perform Pyramus and Thisbe: “I will hear that play; For never anything can be amiss, When simpleness and duty tender it.” And what follows was an earnest effort by aspiring actors to tell the tragic story of true love turned to tragedy.